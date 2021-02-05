Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 206.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 86,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $182.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.39. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $181.95.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

