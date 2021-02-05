Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,119,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,183,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72.

