Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 212,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,678,000 after purchasing an additional 34,160 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $213.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.53. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.