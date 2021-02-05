Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $61.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

