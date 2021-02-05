AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

NYSE:AVB opened at $171.85 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

