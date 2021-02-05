Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.82.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $11,162,051.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,155,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Avantor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Avantor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Avantor by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.