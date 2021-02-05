Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

AVYA has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Avaya in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

AVYA opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Avaya has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avaya in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avaya in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

