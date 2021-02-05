Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $167.95 and last traded at $167.55, with a volume of 3249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.99.

The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.94 and a 200 day moving average of $137.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

