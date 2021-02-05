Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 766 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.58.

Shares of SE stock opened at $243.96 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $246.33. The stock has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.69.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

