Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Inphi by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inphi alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

IPHI opened at $165.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $182.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.27.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.