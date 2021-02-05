Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 87.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

