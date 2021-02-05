Avestar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,316 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Centene by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $60.40 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,750 shares of company stock valued at $23,934,500 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.61.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

