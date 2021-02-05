Avestar Capital LLC Has $421,000 Stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHIQ. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of CHIQ stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $41.59.

Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

