Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after buying an additional 6,954,136 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $134,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 148.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,821 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $4,201,659.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,659.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $4,116,589.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,920.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,284,540 shares of company stock worth $155,469,594 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $77.84 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.15. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of -121.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.26.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.