Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Security Asset Management lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 15,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 426.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,484 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 607,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,779,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,613 shares of company stock worth $59,781,478 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $276.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.59 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $294.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.99.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

