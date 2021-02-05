Avestar Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,099 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 78,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 45,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 145,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -559.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

