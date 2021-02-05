Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOVA opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $3,840,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,510,412 shares of company stock valued at $293,025,956 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

