AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AXS. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.40.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $48.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 510.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,077.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.