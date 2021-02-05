Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO Sells $798,450.00 in Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $798,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,470.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Woock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, John Woock sold 1,917 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $98,457.12.

On Tuesday, January 26th, John Woock sold 1,893 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $101,426.94.

On Friday, November 27th, John Woock sold 10,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $446,700.00.

AXNX opened at $53.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXNX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

