B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brooks Automation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $80.10 on Friday. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $86.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,966.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $973,496.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,082,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,697,000 after purchasing an additional 94,433 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 12.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,404,000 after purchasing an additional 129,187 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 27.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,844,000 after purchasing an additional 109,852 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.