B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 7,400 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) insider B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $52.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 558.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 512.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth about $242,000. 44.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

