B. Riley Increases Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $50.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE SIX opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

