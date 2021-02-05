Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.17.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $258.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 0.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Baidu by 1.0% during the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Baidu by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

