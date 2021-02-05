Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,667,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,686,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,146,000 after buying an additional 924,225 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,466,000 after buying an additional 3,001,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,217,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKR opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

