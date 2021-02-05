Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $67,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,508,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,924,000 after buying an additional 3,322,279 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,466,000 after buying an additional 3,001,517 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $26,542,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,667,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,946,000 after buying an additional 1,731,357 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

