Ball (NYSE:BLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ball (NYSE:BLL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BLL opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average of $86.93. Ball has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,816,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $415,879.20. Insiders have sold a total of 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

