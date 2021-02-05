Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,566,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $37.57.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

