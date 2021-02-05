Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,573 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

ARCC stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

