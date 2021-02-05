BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 13.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.