Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.70 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €2.70 ($3.18) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.45 ($4.06) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.71 ($3.19).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

