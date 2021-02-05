Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO.L) (LON:BGEO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,013.63

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO.L) (LON:BGEO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,013.63 and traded as high as $1,170.00. Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO.L) shares last traded at $1,160.00, with a volume of 39,469 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,204.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,013.63.

In other news, insider Hanna-Leena Loikkanen sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.68), for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,542.46). Also, insider Alasdair (Al) Breach acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,208 ($15.78) per share, with a total value of £72,480 ($94,695.58).

About Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO.L) (LON:BGEO)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

