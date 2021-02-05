Bank of Stockton Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank of Stockton lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,331.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,213.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3,188.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

