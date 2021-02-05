Baosheng Media Group Holdings Prices IPO at $5.00-$6.00 Per Share (BAOS)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings (BAOS) is planning to raise $28 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, February 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 5,000,000 shares at $5.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Baosheng Media Group Holdings generated $17.8 million in revenue and $11.2 million in net income. Baosheng Media Group Holdings has a market cap of $140.3 million.

Univest Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are an online marketing solution provider based in China. We are dedicated to helping our advertiser clients manage their online marketing activities with a view to achieving their business goals. We advise advertisers on online marketing strategies, offer value-added advertising optimization services and facilitate the deployment of online ads of various forms such as search ads, in-feed ads, mobile app ads and social media marketing ads. At the same time, as the authorized agency of some popular online media, such as Sogou (搜狗), sm.cn (神马), BoBo Video (波波视频), and Kuaishou Video (快手视频), we help online media procure advertisers to buy their ad inventory and facilitate ad deployment on their advertising channels. “.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings was founded in 2015 and has 25 employees. The company is located at Room 901, Block B, Jinqiu International Building, Zhichun Road, Haidian District, Beijing, People’s Republic of China. and can be reached via phone at +86-010-82088021. or on the web at http://www.bsacme.com.

