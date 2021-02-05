Barclays Boosts Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $178.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $173.00 to $178.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.78.

CB traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.08. The company had a trading volume of 25,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.84. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Chubb by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,307,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its stake in Chubb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

