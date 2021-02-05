Barclays Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $57.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBER. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE UBER opened at $57.85 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,698 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after buying an additional 64,371 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 190,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 44,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.