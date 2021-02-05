Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TLTZY. Redburn Partners raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.53.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

