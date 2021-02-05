Barrington Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

SIRI opened at $6.12 on Friday. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 579.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 810.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

