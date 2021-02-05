Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.