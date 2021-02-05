Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Raymond James

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX opened at $77.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 262,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 96,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.