Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.93

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.93 and traded as high as $51.93. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $51.52, with a volume of 2,397,436 shares traded.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €69.93 ($82.27).

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of €50.36 and a 200-day moving average of €50.93.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.