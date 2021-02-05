Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €73.28 ($86.21).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) stock opened at €70.77 ($83.26) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1 year high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is €71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.44.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.