BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 893 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 147,290 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,558,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 197,678 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XEC opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,001,920 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XEC shares. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

