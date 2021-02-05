BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $274.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,828.14 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.44.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

