BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 471 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 28.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,543,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $20,111,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 478,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,436,000 after buying an additional 121,078 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 14.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 27.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after purchasing an additional 67,479 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,802 shares of company stock worth $15,151,375. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNA opened at $188.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $193.54.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

