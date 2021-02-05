BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in CoreLogic by 79.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in CoreLogic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CoreLogic by 70.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 87,201 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CoreLogic by 25.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CLGX. Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

CLGX opened at $81.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

