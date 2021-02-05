BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $24.81 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

