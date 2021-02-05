BCE (NYSE:BCE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. BCE’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,400. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

