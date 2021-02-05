Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

BEEM opened at $65.53 on Friday. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $438.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.95.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $129,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,050 shares of company stock valued at $699,859. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

