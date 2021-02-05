Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) Shares Gap Up to $321.20

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $321.20, but opened at $337.20. Beazley plc (BEZ.L) shares last traded at $370.60, with a volume of 1,960,403 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 454.38 ($5.94).

The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 350.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 368.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 10.60.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

