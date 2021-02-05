Benchmark Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $66.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DKNG. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.68.

Get DraftKings alerts:

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $63.16 on Monday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.